Gary Lee Hamm, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph.

He was born April 5, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of Dorma and Clarence Hamm.

He married Karen Currier, the mother of his three children; they later divorced.

He attended Lafayette High School and worked for Crouse Milling, Wonder Bread and Friskies.

Gary enjoyed playing softball and cards. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Most of all, he loved his family and his children.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Donita Kier, Marilee Grippando, Patti Guardado, Karen Whitten and Judith Marcell Root.

He is survived by: children, Shannon (Gary Jr.) Kretzer of St Joseph, Amy Gaddie of Springfield, Missouri and Scott Hamm of St. Joseph; brothers, Dean (Cindy) Hamm, of St. Joseph and Roy (Kathy) Hamm of St Joseph; six grandchildren: Haze, Caleb, Emma, Molly, Max, and Paisley.

Memorial Services with live stream will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Mejia officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mr. Hamm has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.