Hamilton, Virginia 1921-2021 Liberty, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. - Virginia (Nagle) Hamilton of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2021, at Liberty Hospital.

She was born in St. Joseph Aug. 26, 1921, and graduated from Central High School in 1939.

Virginia resided in Liberty since 1963 and was employed for 16 years at United Cooperatives, in Liberty, in the bookkeeping department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Albert and Sylvia Nagle, and her husband, Clyde J. Hamilton in 1991.

She is survived by her son, Craig and Nancy Hamilton of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; granddaughters, Haley Keller and husband Matt of Kearney, Missouri, Alicia Moore and husband James of Lee's Summit, Missouri; and one step-grandson, Jason Hutkai and wife Melissa of Smithville, Missouri; and one step-granddaughter Jennifer Hutkai of Phoenix, Arizona; and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside committal service and inurnment for both Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church at 3409 Ajax Road, St. Joseph, MO 64503. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.