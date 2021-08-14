Hamilton, Joseph N. 1938-2021 Griffin, Ga.

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Joseph Nicholas "Jody" Hamilton, Sr., 82, of Griffin, Georgia, husband of Rosemary Davis Hamilton, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Born in St. Joseph Aug. 28, 1938, he was son of the late Joseph Zwaduk and Augusta Faye Blevins Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton had a career as a professional wrestler, that spanned over six decades.
A tag-team partnership with his brother started his career as the "Hamilton Brothers". In the 1960's, he and Tom Renesto formed the tag-team "The Assassins" and later became world champion wrestlers. He had a solo career having been "The Assassin" and "The Flame". Mr. Hamilton later went to work with WCW and Ted Turner training new talent.
He retired after having traveled the world wrestling, so he could come home to the love of his life and childhood sweetheart he met in high school at age 15, his "Rosie Girl".
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 61 years, are: a son, Joseph Nicholas Hamilton, Jr. and wife, Cheryl of Stockbridge, Georgia; a daughter, Christine Hamilton Standish of Griffin; grandchildren: Joseph Nicholas "Nick" Hamilton, III and Anthony Lawrence "Tony" Hamilton, both of Stockbridge, Hannah Standish Witman and husband, Joseph and Christian Edward Standish, both of Milner, Georgia; a great-grandchild, Harper Riley Witman; sister-in-law, Donna Bennett and husband, Craig of St. Joseph and her daughter, Billie Jo Davis.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin GA 30224, is in charge of arrangements.
Online Condolences: www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
