Hamilton, Joseph G. 1929-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Joseph Garfield Hamilton, 91, departed this world peacefully on April 28, 2021, in the company of his children and grandchildren.

Born July 30, 1929, in Elmo, Missouri, to Elmer and Ethel (Burrett) Hamilton, and was also raised by his stepmother, Edna. He was the middle of three brothers. After graduating from Westboro High School, he worked to put himself through career training at Gard's Business School in St. Joseph.

When the Korean War began, Joe was selected to undergo basic training at Fort Chaffee. Cpl. Hamilton served in the Army as a field artillery Battery Clerk in the Haean Basin of Gangwon Province, known to those who served there as the "Punchbowl." He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

Returning home, he married his beloved wife, Iva Wilkins, on June 13, 1953, and the two began their family, settling in Quincy, Illinois, and later, St. Joseph, where they resided for many years. Eventually, the family would relocate to Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe worked dutifully as a salesman for Armour Meats, retiring in 1997 after 50 fruitful years with the company. He was a devout parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Kansas City, and was a very active member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Joe was an accomplished youth sports coach, president of the LeBlond High School PTA, and an avid gardener.

Joe was a devoted husband and father. He and Iva were married for 67 years. They have four children, Joseph (Karen), Julie (Duke), Jennifer (Jon) and Jeff (Adrianne), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe was the life of the party. Those who knew him will always remember him as an honest, hardworking family man with a powerful sense of optimism and contagious love of life, always quick with a joke or story, and ever ready to befriend a stranger. Though we mourn a great loss in Joe's passing, we celebrate an even greater legacy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seton Center, 2816 East 23rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64127.

Visitation Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m., Rosary at 7:30p.m. at Charter Funerals, 10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, KS 66216. Funeral service, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10AM at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. Condolence may be left at www.charterfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.