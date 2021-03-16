Hamilton, Joan L. 1932-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Joan Levona (Browning) Hamilton, 88, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.

She was born in Elmo, Missouri, on Nov. 23, 1932, she was a life-long resident of the area.

Her parents were Milo and Alice Mae (Cozad) Browning, and preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her stepfather, Edgar Carlson; her brothers, Richard and Glen Browning; her son, Kurt Hamilton; and her daughter Marilyn Hamilton.

Joan graduated from the Blanchard, Iowa, high school in 1950. In 1954, she married Harry Hamilton. They later divorced.

She had been a switch board operator and later worked at the Clarinda MHI (mental health institute). She was also a seamstress, and liked to sew, to garden and raise beautiful flowers.

Her survivors include her two daughters, Nancy (Kenneth) Johnson, Clearmont, Missouri, and Carolyn Hanson, Maryville; her brother, Larry (Esther) Carlson, Clarinda, Iowa; two grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Johnson, and Cassie (Mark) Lang; two great-grandchildren, Max and Cole Lang; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joan has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joan's name to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.