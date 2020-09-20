Jeff William Hamilton, of St Joseph, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

He was born Feb. 4, 1978, in Ashland, Oregon, son of Edward Hamilton and Sandra (Bair) Eldredge.

He worked as a Controls Engineer at Show-Me Industrial Controls, Inc.

He enjoyed horror movies, attending horror conventions, tattoos (especially his horror tattoo sleeve), collecting and shooting firearms, and making his own ammunition, hunting, fishing, communicating through his ham radio, and spending time with his family and grandson.

Jeff was preceded in death by: his father, Edward; grandson, Dimitri; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents, and nephew, Marcus Klepees.

Survivors include: Fiance of 17 years, Chrissy Coy; daughter, Bobbi Hart; grandson, Dante'; mother and stepfather, Sandra and Robert Eldredge; stepfather, Donald Patterson; sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Klepees and Jamie (Scott) Logston; brothers, Donald Jr., Adam (Falynn,) and Toby (Angie) Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.