Hamilton, David L. 1945-2020

David Lacy Hamilton, 75 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

David was born July 16, 1945, in St. Joseph, to the late Monroe and Freida (Daniels) Hamilton.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict.

After returning, he did a lot of acting for many years in the 1960's, locally.

David is survived by: his daughter, Debbie Hamilton of Leavenworth, Kansas; brother, Daniel (Patty) Hamilton of Overland Park, Kansas; and sister, Dianne (Steven) Pulley of St. Joseph.

Mr. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be no services at this time.

