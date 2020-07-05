LIVERMORE, Ca. - John Edward Hamera passed away at home in Livermore on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 21, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Russell and Anna Jurkiewicz Hamera.

He was a 1959 graduate of Christian Brothers High School.

In 1959, he joined the US Navy. After 20 years of service, he retired and worked for Pacific Bell.

In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Josephine Giannetta.

They have three sons:Stephen (Karen) of Dixon, California, James (Jeri) of Atwater, California, Timothy (Joni) of Oakley, California and daughter, Karen Carvelli (Michael) of Gilbert, Arizona.

Surviving are: 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanna Jung of St. Joseph, and Eugenia Wagers of Wichita, Kansas.

He was predeceased by sisters: Barbara Liberty, Bernice Brewer and Mary Theresa Wheeler.

Deceased's funeral arrangements: Funeral will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Livermore.

Master Chief Hamera will be buried on July 7, at Sacramento Valley Memorial Cemetery in Dixon, California.

Services by Callaghan Funeral Home, Livermore. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.