PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Jarrel "Jerry" Lee Ham, 75, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Jerry led a full life as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, volunteer, and friend.
Jerry was born on Dec. 7, 1946, to Charles and Lota Ham, in Maryville, Missouri. Jerry graduated from Lafayette High School, in St. Joseph, in 1964. After high school, he joined the Army and served four years as a radio controller with two tours, one in Germany and the other in Vietnam. After serving in the army, Jerry joined the Air National Guard and served 18 more years as a transportation officer and retired as a Major. Throughout this time, Jerry graduated from Missouri Western State College with his undergraduate degree and then went on to receive his Master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University, both in education. Jerry also taught high school history and was an assistant basketball coach in Nortonville, Kansas, and Lawson, Missouri. He then finished his career with the U.S. Department of Army as an Army Educational Specialist, retiring after 23 years.
On May 25, 1968, he married the love of his life, Dixie Lee Pryor. She survives of the home. From this union, they added three wonderful sons to their family, Jason, Doug, and Dustin.
Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially at Lake Viking and on the many "Hamily" vacations we were able to experience together. Jerry was an avid reader and history buff. He loved watching shows about animals, historical events, and sports. Jerry also dedicated and volunteered a lot of his time to the St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association, St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association, Deer Park Boys Baseball, and the Deer Park Homeowners Association. He was the biggest advocate, coach, and sports fan to his three sons. His seven grandchildren brought an even greater joy to his life and he didn't want to miss any sporting event, dance recital, or musical performance for any of them. Jerry was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kirby; sister, Sandy; two nephews, Eric Christgen and Michael Ham; and niece, Cheryl Morris.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dixie, and his three sons, Jason (Cydney), Douglas (Kristin), and Dustin (Miranda); seven grandchildren, Nolan, Grace, Josie, Ella, Lydia, Grady, and Leo; brother and sister-in-law, Charles "Charlie" Dwayne (Linda) Ham; sister-in-law, Pattie Ham; aunt, Tina Hackett; uncle, Larry (Barbara) Ham; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Public Visitation after 4 p.m. with Family to Receive Friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022. Farewell services will be at noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Internment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Children's Mercy Hospital, or contributions may be made in Jerry's honor to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
