Cleta Halter, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cleta was born in De Kalb, Missouri, to Winfield and Zurnal Martin on Aug. 24, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from DeKalb High School and moved to St. Joseph.
In 1959, she attended the Missouri Air National Guard Military Ball at the Frog Hop and was named the Sweetheart of the MoANG. This is where she met her future husband, Lawrence (Larry) Halter. They were married on Feb. 4, 1961.
Cleta worked for Farmers State Bank, Heritage Bank, and the FDIC for several years before she retired.
Her organizational memberships include: P.E.O. Chapter FP of which she held several offices and the St. Joseph Reciprocity. Charter member of the Ambassador club of Nodaway Valley Bank. Cleta loved traveling with the Ambassador club and most importantly traveling and camping with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her parents; brother, Raymond Martin; and sister, Lucille Eskridge.
She is survived by sons, Andrew Halter, David (Jennifer) Halter; daughter, Gail (David) Gerber; grandchildren, Barbara (Michael) Ford, Mary Respress, Katie Halter, Edward (Nikki) Halter, Alexandra and Addison Gerber; great-grandchildren, Josilin Case, Malachi, Michael and Milayla Respress, Maxwell and William Halter, Liberty Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church or a charity of donor's choice.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
