Halling, Clarita 1934-2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -The family of Clarita M. Halling, Overland Park, is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on Dec. 15, 2020. She was 86, when she went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Clarita, the daughter of Mathias and Catherine Schuele Wagner, was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas.

She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica High School May, 1952.

She married John F. Halling (Severance, Kansas) Sept. 1, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Atchison.

Survivors include: her nine children; Michael of Independence, Missouri, David (Cindy) of Severance, Kansas, Mary Lynn (John Green) of New Bern, North Carolina, Mark (Robin) of Pasadena, Texas, Daniel (Tina) of Tallmadge, Ohio, Joseph (Lana) of Caldwell, Kansas, James (Kathleen) of Merriam, Kansas, Donald (Leslie) of Hixson, Tennessee and Jane of Virginia Beach, Virginia; She has 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Survivors also include: sisters, Barbara Miller, Smithville, Missouri, Donna Stec, Atchison; and Sister Catherine Wagner, CSJ, St. Louis, Missouri; and brothers: Charles, William and Michael Wagner, Atchison.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, May 31, 1985; brother, Norbert Wagner; and her sisters, Martha Wagner and Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Miller.

She was a very devoted stay-at-home mother, farm wife and grandmother, keeping busy gardening, canning, homemaking, and joining play and laughter with all of her children and grandchildren, during family reunions.

Clarita enjoyed competing in card games; her grandchildren delighted in the times she played with them.

She will be remembered for her abundant, enduring love for her family. Clarita was a dedicated member of the Catholic churches at St. Benedict's in Bendena, St. Joseph's in Atchison, and Holy Spirit in Overland Park, belonging to their altar societies and choirs.

Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas.

Charitable contributions can be made in her name to Catholic Charities or St Benedict's Church, Bendena, KS 66008.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a public mass of Christian burial will be held sometime in 2021.

Her final resting place will be at St. Benedict's Catholic Church cemetery, Bendena, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.