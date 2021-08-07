Hall, I. Joan 1934-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Iris Joan Hall was born in Mound City, Missouri, on April 16, 1934, to Ira R. and Daisy M. (Brown) Bickel.
Joan graduated from Mound City High School, and then attended Tarkio College for a year.
On April 15, 1954, she married L. Wayne Hall in Mound City. They farmed in the Holt County area. For many years, Joan and Wayne gardened and took produce to the farmer's market in St. Joseph.
Wayne passed away in 2011. Joan was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Robin Anne Nauman; brothers, Ira Robert "Bob" Bickel, Jr. and Charles Bickel; grandsons, Christopher Hall, Logan Parker, Nicholas Dozier; granddaughter, Angela Hall; and great-granddaughter, Kali Vanantwerp.
Survivors include: sons, Scott (Gay) of Oregon and Todd (Anne) of Forbes, Missouri; daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Dozier of Medina, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family visitation: Sat., 6 to 8 p.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.
Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Memorials: Holt County Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.