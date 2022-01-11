Gorden Max Hall, 85, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Max was born July 4, 1936, in Worth County, Missouri, to Harold and Mildred (Gunther) Hall.
He married Carolyn A. Henry on June 23, 1955. She preceded him in death June 27, 2014.
Max was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and sister, Patty.
Survivors include son, Steven Hall (Kendra); daughter, Cindy Jonas (Everett); grandchildren, Kyle Hall (Samantha), Kati Wertz (Wayne), Janae Hall, Jordan Hall, Mazie Jonas; great-grandchildren, Ava, Braleyn, Maverick and Katherine.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Honey Grove Cemetery, Grant City, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that anyone attending visitation and/or service to please wear a face mask.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
