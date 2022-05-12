DEARBORN, Mo. - Our beloved Darla Gayle Hall-Emmendorfer passed away suddenly on May 7, 2022, at the age of 62 after a short, but fierce, fight with cancer.
Darla, the daughter of Helen and the late Scotty Hall, was born in Atchison, Kansas, on April 2, 1960. She was the middle child of five brothers and sisters and true to her position, she was the peace maker. She spent her life in and around the Dearborn area and was active in the community.
Darla graduated from DeKalb High School in 1978, and was a cheerleader, an athlete, and honors student with an infectious spirit who was honored as homecoming queen. She attended Kansas State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She finished her studies at Missouri Western State college where she completed a BS in Construction Engineering. Darla married the late Michael Emmendorfer in 1982.
First and foremost, Darla was Zach's mom. She enthusiastically supported and celebrated everything he did. She was his summer baseball coach for many years. She was very creative and loved baking, gardening, and flowers. Darla enjoyed working with her dad in the auction business and on the farm. She loved agriculture and received a daily market report on her iphone. She touched the lives of everyone she met and made it a point to make all those she encountered feel important and special.
Darla is survived by her loving son, Zach; her mother, Helen; and her sister, Kathy. She is also survived by Winnie Hall; Cyreesa and Mark Windsor; Averie, John, Miller, and Reesie Chapman; Dorothy Reddick; David and Kim Reddick; Jackie, Jeff, Nathan, Loren Rebekah, and Lydia Doyle; and Nico, Liam, and Kian Reddick, as well as numerous other family and friends.
She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. She attended and was active in the Dearborn United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Lindell, Rick and Darren as well as her dad, Scotty Hall.
Her smile and determination to see any obstacle through will be greatly missed. She lived by and displayed the essence from Churchill's famous quote, "Never, never, never give up."
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, followed by funeral services and public live stream starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Online condolence, obituary, and live stream, www.ruppfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making contributions to the Dearborn United Methodist Church, the Bethel Cemetery Association, or the DeKalb Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
