Hall, Dr. Scott 1984-2023 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Dr. Scott Hall, 38, Bethany, Missouri, passed away in a UTV accident on July 4, 2023.

Scott was born in Rantoul, Illinois, on Oct. 9, 1984, to Dr. Terry and Chris Hall. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 2003. After that, he worked construction and built houses before he started his undergraduate studies at UMKC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Biology in 2011. He then went on to complete medical school and then an Emergency Medicine Residency at University of Kansas-Medical Center which is where he met the love of his life. He married Maggie Maier on Aug. 29, 2020, and they had their only child, Libby, on April 14, 2022. He was Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mosaic in St. Joseph, Buchanan EMS and NTA EMS. He also worked part-time at Liberty Hospital and HCCH.

