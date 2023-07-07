Hall, Dr. Scott 1984-2023 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Dr. Scott Hall, 38, Bethany, Missouri, passed away in a UTV accident on July 4, 2023.
Scott was born in Rantoul, Illinois, on Oct. 9, 1984, to Dr. Terry and Chris Hall. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 2003. After that, he worked construction and built houses before he started his undergraduate studies at UMKC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Biology in 2011. He then went on to complete medical school and then an Emergency Medicine Residency at University of Kansas-Medical Center which is where he met the love of his life. He married Maggie Maier on Aug. 29, 2020, and they had their only child, Libby, on April 14, 2022. He was Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mosaic in St. Joseph, Buchanan EMS and NTA EMS. He also worked part-time at Liberty Hospital and HCCH.
Scott loved farming, fishing, boating at the lake, scuba diving and above all else, his family. He was so happy that he finally got to move back to the country after living in the city to complete his schooling, especially since he convinced Maggie to live in a camper. Scott was a generous, hard-working, kind, thoughtful person. He impacted so many lives. The world was a better place with him in it.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marlin and Eleanor Meredith and Patsy Hall; and a nephew, Eli Hall.
Scott is survived by his wife, Maggie Hall; daughter, Libby; parents, Dr. Terry and Chris (Meredith) Hall; siblings, Sarah (Matt) Simmerman, of Stanberry, Missouri, Kimberly (Joshua) Baker, of Bethany, and David (Ashton) Hall, of Lawrence, Kansas; nieces and nephew, Jaslyn Hall, Derrick, Ellie, and Gabrielle Baker, Coraline Hall. Scott leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the South Harrison High School Gymnasium, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the school.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Scott Hall Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.