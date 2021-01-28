Hall, Dorothy 1928-2021

LUVERNE, Minn. - Dorothy M. Hall, 92, of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Luverne. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Walso, Missouri, daughter of the late Jessie and Henry Fry.

She worked at Stetson Hat and Brown Transfer. She enjoyed embroidering towels, and quilt tops, gardening and saving money, she could pinch a penny. She will be remembered for her acceptance of people for who and what they were, she believed in treating people with respect, never judging anyone for there faults. She loved all the neighborhood kids as her own grandkids, and was always willing to lend a hand, and she loved all.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Melvin Hall; brothers, Gene, William Basil, Virgil, Everett, and Harvey Fry; and sister, Beverly Groce.

Survivors include, daughter, Shirley Ritter, Luverne; sons, Russell and Calvin Hall; 10 grandchildren; 27, great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great- grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, funeral services: 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The Interment will be at the Flag Springs Cemetery, Flag Springs, Missouri.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.