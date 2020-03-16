SAVANNAH, Mo. -Donna Hall, 87 of Savannah, passed away March 14, 2020.

Donna was born July 17, 1932, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

She married Glen Hall on Nov. 18, 1955, had two sons and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

She was an office administrator for Newton Ready Mix, Clizer Bolin Chevrolet, and Barnes Heating & A/C.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading and being a member of a card club.

Donna is survived by: her husband, Glen Hall; sons: Douglas (Wanda) Hall, Toledo, Ohio, and Dennis (Willa) Minschke, Savannah; four grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Ann (Canney) Longcer; brothers, Richard Baber and Bob McNabb; and great-grandsons, Hayden and Conner Wion

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Followed by a graveside service and interment at 2 p.m. at Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.