Hall, Donald E. 1928-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Donald E. "Don" Hall was born in Forbes, Missouri, on Feb. 8, 1928. He was one of seven children born to Clarence and Hazel Hall.

He attended Forbes School and graduated in 1945 from Oregon High School.

Don the served in U.S. Army during World War II.

He received his B.S. in Agriculture from the University of Missouri and was inducted into Gamma Sigma Delta and Alpha Zeta, the Honor Society of Agriculture fraternities.

Don owned Mound City Implement Company, the Pontiac/GMC dealership and a grain elevator. A former partner in a commodity trading company, he held a Principal Securities License for 15 years. He was licensed as a Commodity Trading Advisor and maintained a seat on the Chicago Board of Trade. He was one of the incorporators of Ozark National Life Insurance Company and ICH Corporation, sitting on the board of directors. He was appointed to the Agricultural Advisory Council for the State of Missouri by Governor Christopher Bond.

During time as an advisor commodity trader he wrote and published his book, Pyrapoint.

Don was a 60+ year member of Oregon Masonic Lodge, 32nd degree Scottish Rite and Moila Shriners.

Three children were born from his marriage to Mattie Lavone Pike. In later years, he married Barbara Felumb and welcomed her three children, Rita Sherman, Kim (Bruce) Hoeppner and Greg (Rhonda) Felumb, into his life.

Don passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Mattie Lavone and Barbara; and siblings, Fern Thompson, Wayne Hall and Dwight Hall.

Survivors include his children, Lynda (David) Elton of Blue Springs, Missouri, Larry (Susan) Hall of St. Joseph, and Sheri Wright of Mound City; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dean (Twyla) Hall, Marcina (Dale) Holstine and Mary Hall O'Phelan; sisters-in-law, Joan Hall and Rosemary Hall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Open visitation at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Masks will be provided and are required to be worn in the funeral home.

Due to Covid outbreak, there will be private family services with military rites, followed by entombment at Mount Hope Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the Mound City United Methodist Church.

