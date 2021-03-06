Deborah Lynn Hall, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at a local health care facility. She was born Sept. 1, 1962, in St. Joseph, daughter of Donna and Virgil Hall.

She graduated from Benton High School and Missouri Western State College. Debbie earned her Master's in Mathematics. She was a Teacher for the Kansas City Kansas Public Schools for most of her career. Debbie's hobbies included reading fantasy literature, working puzzles, quilting and country music.

She was preceded in death by father, Virgil Hall and granddaughter, Molly Davis.

Survivors include, mother, Donna Hall of St. Joseph; sons, Joshua (Valerie) Hall and Zachary Davis; sister, Sherry Hall; granddaughters, Ariel and Chloe Hall; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Ms. Hall has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her request, there are no scheduled services.

Memorials are requested to the South St. Joseph Progressive Association.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.