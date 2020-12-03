OREGON, Mo. - C. Dean Hall, 84, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.

Dean was born on June 3, 1936, one of seven children. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1954. He then served in the Air National Guard. After an honorable discharge, Dean farmed.

Survivors include his wife, Twyla, of their Oregon home; son, Curtis (Kori) Hall of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Julie (Michael) Carnes of Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren, Sarah Hall, Aaron Hall, Sydney and Jacob Carnes; siblings, Marcina (Dale) Holstine, and Mary Hall O'Phelan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence and Hazel (Brock) Hall; and siblings, Fern Thompson, Wayne Hall, Dwight Hall, and Don Hall.

Funeral services: Monday, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Oregon. Interment with full military rites: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the church. The service will be available to view on the church's website. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.