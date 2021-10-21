CAMERON, Mo. - Charles Randolph "Randy" Hall, 78, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at a Cameron nursing home.
Randy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri.
The family will hold a Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg.
