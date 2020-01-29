Hall, Charles L. 1935-2020

REA, Mo. - Charles Lester Hall, 84, Rea, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

He was born Sept. 30, 1935, to parents, Donald and Leona (Shell) Hall, in Maryville, Missouri.

Charles Lester graduated from Horace Mann High School, 1953, St. Joseph.

He attended Northwest Missouri State College for two years, majoring in agriculture and enjoyed being in football and track activities.

He was a member of the National Guard.

His work with Sutherland Lumber Yard began in Kansas City. He was transferred to Indianapolis, Indiana, and later drafted to the Army for two years. When he returned from service, he continued to work with Sutherlands, Columbus, Ohio.

On Feb. 14, 1962, Charles Lester Hall was united in marriage to Sally Gill; and they had four sons: Harvey William Hall, Donald Edward Hall, Lance Carlton Hall and Bryan Eugene Hall, all graduating from Johnston High School and now have successful careers.

Charles Lester continued to work at Sutherlands and moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he retired to Silsbee, Texas, with his companion, Frances Patterson. They lived there for 20 years.

She passed away in 2017.

Charles Lester returned to Missouri in the spring of 2018.

Charles Lester had always been an active member in the United Methodist Church, joining Wilcox Methodist Church as a youth. He was very active in Sunday School, choir, Methodist men's groups and had enjoyed the Hammer Memorial Methodist Church, in King City, Missouri.

He was also preceded in death by: his grandparents, Brice and Belle (Coldren) Hall, and Charles Fredrick and Clara Edna Shell; parents, Donald and Leona Hall; infant brother, Leonard; and son, Harvey Hall, of Johnstown, Ohio.

Charles Lester is survived by: his sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Pauline Hall, Waianae, Hawaii, Lance and Sara Hall, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Bryan Hall, Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren: Ashlyn Hall, Victoria and Griffin Hall; sister, Romona Colborn-Boatright and brother-in-law, Joe Boatright, King City; nephews, Chris and Jon Colborn; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, Wilcox United Methodist Church and/or Wilcox Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.