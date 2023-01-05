On the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, Bonnie B. Hall, of St. Joseph, passed away at the age of 97.
Bonnie was born to George and Viola Hoyt Raines on Dec. 30, 1925. She married Onsby "Bud" Hall on Oct. 18, 1944. Together, they raised two children, daughter, Janice, and son George.
Bonnie was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School class of St. Joseph. She was a large supporter of SBU Redford School of Theology and had a plaque dedicated to her. She supported the mission of the God's Mountain Ministries by volunteering her time in the summer. She provided childcare for several families when she lived in Savannah, Missouri, creating lifelong, cherished relationships. She and Bud remembered all of them at Christmas with handmade gifts or Christmas ornaments.
She enjoyed cross stitch embroidery, decorating cakes, card games, and she was the Vice President of the Green Dragon Mahjong Club.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; daughter, Janice; and son, George; brothers, Leroy, Frank, Oral, Glenn, Ralph, George Jr., and Charles; sisters, Bertha, Lottie, and Dorothy.
She is survived by sister, Ethel Boyles; honorary grandson, Jeremy Howe; several nieces and nephews; and a host of devoted and loving friends.
Funeral service; 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment; Savannah Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also at our chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to God's Mountain in Rushville, Missouri, or Missouri Baptist Children's Home, of Bridgeton, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
