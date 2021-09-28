Hales, Geraldine Plattsburg, Mo.

Geraldine Hales
PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Geraldine "Gerry" Hales passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 24. She was 95 years old.
A sweet, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gerry lived most of her life In Plattsburg, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by spouses, John Hales Jr. and Harold Hales and infant grandson, Mathew Oley.
She is survived by: her daughters: Yvonne Hales (Bill Thompson) of Mission Hills, Kansas, Colleen Waechter of Overland Park, Kansas and Marcia Oley (Jim) of Plattsburg, Missouri.
Her grandchildren include: Hannah, Chandler and Margaret Oley, Katherine and Nicholas Waechter and great-grandchild, Parker Bicknell.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Bailey Cox Funeral Home in Plattsburg, with visitation following until 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, at St Ann's Catholic Church in Plattsburg.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Plattsburg Senior Center, 113 North Main St, Plattsburg, MO 64477.
As exemplified by the way she lived, some of her last words were: "If I'd known this was going to happen and I was going to get so sick, I would've made more cookies for everyone."
Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.