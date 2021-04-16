Hales, Dixie L. 1931-2021 Hamilton, Mo.

HAMILTON, Mo. - Dixie Lou Hales passed away April 13, 2021, at Norterre Healthy Living Center in Liberty, Missouri.

Dixie was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Hamilton, the first child of Lloyd Dean and Guyda Ruth (Hill) Connor. She attended first grade and part of second grade at Van Note Country School before the family moved to Livermore, California, to find work. When World War II started, her father was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. After he was discharged at the end of the war, the family moved back to Missouri, to the family farm. Dixie finished the last two years of high school at Hamilton, graduating in 1948.

She moved to Kansas City where she worked at Columbia National Bank, a big adventure for a country girl, but she made it fine. In the meantime, she was dating a young man, Dean Hales, from her high school class. On May 8, 1950, they were married at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hamilton, where they were both members. To this union, six children were born: Kandi Kae, Kim Denise, Kathy Jo, Karol Leanne, Kenney Dean and Kory Lee.

Dean worked with his parents in Hales Market, and Dixie worked at the Hamilton Bank. After a while, she left the bank to work at the store. Even while the children were growing up, she continued to help at the store and kept the books for the businesses.

Dixie and Dean were very proud of their children. The family took lots of summer vacations, visiting many states and seeing lots of places and things.

In later years, there were 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, whom she dearly loved.

Dixie is preceded in death by: husband, Dean, brother, Dan Connor; grandson, Jeremy Burdick; and great-grandson, Zachary O' Brien.

Dixie is survived by: her children: Kandi (Randy) Railsback, Hamilton, Kim (Ron) Spidle, Altamont, Missouri, Kathy (Barry) Mathia, Lawson, Missouri, Karol (Peter) Kleine, Blue Springs, Missouri, Kenney (Kari) Hales, Lawson, Kory (Tiffany) Hales, Blue Springs; sister, Patricia and husband, Donald Bathgate, Garden City, Missouri; and many relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 East Middle Street, Hamilton, MO 64644.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hamilton.

Rosary/Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hamilton, with the Rosary beginning at 2 p.m. and Visitation to follow.

Inurnment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.