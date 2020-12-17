Ellen Smith Hale of St. Joseph, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

She was the third child and youngest daughter of Linwood E. and Mabel Estella (Tate) Smith, Sr.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1933, in Washington, District of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Linwood E. Smith, Sr.; her mother, Mabel Estella (Tate) Smith; husband, Dan Hale; and brother-in-law, Ernest C. Hedges.

She was a dear and beloved mother to four children: Matthew A. Culver, Teresa L. Henion, Beth E. McCauley and Timothy L. Culver.

Ellen graduated from Anascostia High School, Washington, D.C. in 1950.

She went on to nursing school and received her RN license in 1954, graduating Cum Laude from Sibley Hospital nursing program, Washington, D.C.

She worked in several hospitals in various states before serving as Assistant Director of Nursing then Director of Nursing at St. Joseph State Hospital, St. Joseph, for 15 years.

She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1981 and her master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1984.

She went into private practice in psychotherapy and family counseling until retiring in 2003.

Ellen was an active and long-time member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years, as well as on several committees. She was always willing to lend a helping hand in any way she could with a friendly, caring smile to all she met.

She was actively involved with the local Alzheimer's chapter. She had been a volunteer for the Red Cross and was involved in several rescue relief disaster efforts. She also participated in a medical mission trip to Honduras. Her volunteer and service activities are too many to list.

She was everyone's friend and had a true passion for people, ministering to their needs and providing encouragement wherever she could.

She holds a special place in many people's hearts and will be dearly missed.

Ellen is survived by: her sisters, Jean Hedges of Jefferson City, Tennessee and Marge Faucher of Santa Clara, California; brother, Linwood E. Smith Jr. (Karen) Smith of Jefferson City; son, Matthew A. (Ying ) Culver; daughter, Teresa L. (Steve) Henion; daughter, Beth E. (Jeff) McCauley; son, Timothy L. (Kim) Culver; grandchildren: Justin M. Dion, Lauren A. Henion, Colin J. Henion, Leah M. Culver, Dr. Dana M. Culver, Joseph T. Culver, Benjamin L. Culver, Anna M. Culver, Kyra M. Culver and Alicia T. (Roy) Lupian; as well as two great-grandchildren, Roman K. Dion and Keegan L. Dion.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse or the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.