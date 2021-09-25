Halbirt, Jerre A. 1940-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jerre A. Halbirt, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of Dannette and A.D. "Tommy" Thomson. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart. Jerre loved spending time and taking care of her family.
Jerre was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Halbirt; second husband, Tommy Halbirt; and daughter, Kimberley Watkins.
Survivors include, children, Dawn (Lloyd) Kretzer of St. Joseph, Jeff (Sharon) Halbirt of Houston, Texas, Michael Halbirt of Phoenix, Arizona, Deanie (Joe) Donovan of Des Moines, Iowa, Craig (Kathy) Halbirt of Scottsdale, Arizona and Christopher (Janice) Halbirt of St. Joseph; brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Thomson of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Ms. Halbirt has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Family will receive friends on Oct. 2 2021, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall 4520 Mitchell Ave St. Joseph, MO 64507. Food will be served at 1 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
