Jerre A. Halbirt, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of Dannette and A.D. "Tommy" Thomson. She attended Sacred Heart High School. Jerre loved spending time and taking care of her family.
Jerre was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Donald Halbirt, 2nd husband, Tommy Halbirt and daughter, Kimberley Watkins.
Survivors include, children, Dawn Kretzer of St. Joseph, Jeff (Sharon) Halbirt of Houston, Texas, Michael Halbirt of Phoenix, Arizona, Deanie (Joe) Donovan of Des Moines, Iowa, Craig (Kathy) Halbirt of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Christopher (Janice) Halbirt of St. Joseph; brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Thomson of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Ms. Halbirt has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
