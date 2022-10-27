EARLHAM, Iowa - Vicki (Richardson) Halamar passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at Methodist hospital Des Moines, Iowa.
Vicki was born March 25, 1959, to Wilma (Spalding) Richardson and Floyd Richardson of St Joseph.
She enjoyed spending her time with the kids, grandkids, family including her beloved dog Buddy, sewing, quilting, gardening and gnomes.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Anton (Tony) Halamar II; children, Anton (A.J.) Halamar III (Joanne), Russell Halamar (Carrie), Baretta Halamar, Gwendelynn Weesner (Jeffrey), Jennifer Babcock, and Paul Halamar (Gentry); her siblings, sisters, Sharon White (Andy Halter), and Lori Head (Kenny); half-brothers, Floyd "Rusty" Richardson (Connie), and Lawrence Coffey (Wendy); step-brothers, David "Brian" Coffey and Tim Coffey; step-sisters, Gayle Metzliner and Karol Kelly (Kevin); brothers-in-law, Andy Halamar (Larry), and Pete Halamar (Jody), Frank (Joetta) Halamar; and sister-in-law, Heidi (Richard) Phillips; and her beloved grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, William and Alva Spalding; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Helen Richardson; sister, Terry Steiner; niece, Ashley Murray; step-father, Ronald Coffey; father-in-law, Anton Halamar; mother-in-law, Emma Halamar; and brother-in-law, Louie Halamar
Celebration of life memorial, with luncheon at the Earlham Community Center on Oct. 30, from 1 until 6 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
