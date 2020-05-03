Hal Nauman 1946-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. -

Halbert "Hal" M. Nauman, 73, passed away May 1, 2020 at a Mound City care center.

He was born June 13, 1946. After high school Hal had several jobs, including working as a cabinet maker alongside his brother, H.J. Nauman.

Proceeding him in death were: his parents, Ray W. and Lela (Murray) Nauman; brother, Herbert "H.J." Nauman; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Harold "Curly" Eller; sister-in-law, Nancy Nauman and niece, Katheryn "Kathy" and her husband Jacob "Chip" Lehmer.

Survivors include: his brother, Hubert "Hugh" Nauman of Mound City; and nieces and nephews, Dallas, Tracy, James, Allen, Staci, Becky, and Carmen.

Private family services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Mound City United Methodist Church. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.