Haist, Elaine 1943-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE Mo. - Elaine Marie Haist, 79, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in, St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Maryville. Her parents were Eldon Chesley McGeorge and Frances Elizabeth (Guenther) McGeorge.
Elaine was a South Nodaway High School graduate and later graduated with a business degree. She lived her entire life in Nodaway County and worked 30 plus years at the South Nodaway School District as the secretary to the superintendent.
On June 10, 1962, at the Barnard Christian Church, Elaine was united in marriage to Larry Eugene Haist. Larry passed away on Oct. 5, 2014. Elaine was of the Christian faith and a member of the Salem Christian Church, Barnard, Missouri.
Some of Elaine's many enjoyable past times were playing cards, Bingo, going to garage sales and antique malls, collecting glassware, tending to her many flowers, feeding and watching birds, spending time with family, and attending her children's and grandchildren's academic and sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Philip McGeorge.
Elaine is survived by her children, Tammy Luke, of Maryville, Terry (Kip) McFadden, of St. Joseph, and Tony (Susan) Haist, of Barnard. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dillon (Davina) Luke, of Omaha, Nebraska, Dakota (Tori) Luke, of Parkville, Missouri, Derek (Megan) Luke, of Olathe, Kansas, Lee (Laura) McFadden, of Savannah, Missouri, Blake (Alex) McFadden, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Thate Haist and Tinley Haist, of Barnard, three great- grandchildren, Jace Luke, Chase McFadden and Liam McFadden. She is also survived by one brother, Herb (Janie) McGeorge, of St. Joseph, and fiance Carlos Wilmes, of Maryville.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
Funeral services for Elaine will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, at the Laura Street Baptist Church. A private family burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Elaine's name to the Nodaway County Senior Center in Maryville. The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville oversees the arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
