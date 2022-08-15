Teresa Marie Hahn, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph.
She was born July 20, 1958, in St. Joseph, daughter of late Luella and Wayne Leslie.
She attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. She also attended two years at Missouri Western, studying biology. She worked at Tyson Foods, Boehringer Ingelheim, Snorkel, Altec and Meade Products.
She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing and spelunking in caves. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, and religious items. She was a member of the gardening club and was a Christian.
Teresa was preceded in death by: father, Wayne Leslie; mother, Luella Leslie; biological father, Raymond Hahn; and brothers, Danny Hahn and Rob Beiri.
Survivors include: daughter, Misty (Jeremy) Burright, St. Joseph; sons, Kyle (Tara) Harris, Braymer, Missouri and Jackson Meers, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Lauren, Madeline and Jax; sisters, Rhonda (Tony) Bragg, Lois Hahn, Peggy Hahn and Amy (Jay) Coursen; brothers, Timothy (Susan) Leslie and Ed (Tina) Beiri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Inurnment will be at a late date.
