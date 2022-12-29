CAMERON, Mo. - Miriam Merle (Johnston) Hahn, passed away Dec. 24, 2022.
She was born Nov. 12, 1917, in Maysville, Missouri, to Ellis and Merle (Winter) Johnston.
She was the oldest of six children: two brothers, Ellis and Russell, and three sisters, Dorothy Ruth, Martha and Lois Pat.
Miriam moved with her family to Cameron in 1929. After graduating From Cameron High School, she attended the University of Florida. At the time, the only subjects available for women were business and secretarial. After returning home, she used the qualification she acquired in Florida to secure a well paying job even in the midst of The Great Depression. She and her oldest brother, Ellis, both spent their earnings on their family.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Cameron since 1930. During her time as a church member, she served in various roles from library helper to historian.
On Nov. 12, 1938, she married Charles Hahn. From that union, two sons were born: Charles Junior and infant son, George Thomas Hahn.
Miriam went on to become executive secretary for the president of Cameron Savings and Loan.
She was a big sister, daughter, wife and mother. She was a volunteer in the Cameron Schools, member of the Christian Women's Fellowship, Cameron Historical Society, Historical Preservation Society and Dekalb County Historical Society.
She was a historian, volunteer, mentor, avid reader, and famous for her thank you notes. Her kindness and faith touched so many lives. She was always amazed at how many people attended her birthday parties and sent well wishes.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Ellis and Merle Johnston; husband, Charles Hahn; infant son, George Thomas Hahn and Charles Hahn, Jr.; brothers, Ellis and Russell; sister, Martha Yelton; and nephew, Arlynn Barry.
Survivors include: special friends who were family to Miriam: Stephen and Julia (Wilson) Black, Agency, Missouri, Abraham (Haley) Black and sons, Aiden and Garrett Black and Couper Ball, Faucett, Missouri, Caleb (Katie) Black, Logan and Carlie Black, St. Joseph and Jennifer Black, Justin Parrish and son, Hudson Parrish, North Kansas City, Missouri; additional survivors: sisters, Dorothy Ruth Singleton, Torrance, California and Pat (Lynn) Barry, Cameron; several nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Cameron.
Visitation one hour prior, 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be given to the Cameron First Christian Church, or to a charity or organization of the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
