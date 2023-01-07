Billie Jean Hahn, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
She was the daughter of Ray Sr. and Esther (Rapue) Burton in St. Joseph.
She married Kenneth Leroy Hahn on March 26, 1949, and they shared 55 years together before his passing in 2004.
Billie Jean enjoyed visiting the beauty shop weekly, and scratcher lottery tickets. She was a homemaker who loved her family deeply. She also could tell anyone the birthdate of each of her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Ray Burton Jr., Colleen Jacobs, Betty Rigby and Doris Stobaugh.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Hahn Coons and Vickie Young (Butch), all of St. Joseph; grandson, Craig Coons (Brindi), of Iowa; grandson, Nathan Young (Lesa), of King City, Missouri; great-grandsons, Trevor Coons (Brooke) and Colten Coons (Destinee), all of Colorado; great-grandson, Wyatt Young; and special great-granddaughter, Dixie Young, both of Easton, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Services 1 p.m., Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.
