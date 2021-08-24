WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Clarence "Sonny" "Clancy" Hager born May 1, 1926, passed away Aug. 17, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.
He was a member of the Greatest Generation serving in the US Army. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star from the Battle of the Bulge.
He worked as an automobile service manager, boat marina service manager and a postal clerk.
He served on the Laurie, Missouri, City Council. Was a dedicated volunteer at St. Pats Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, DAV, Elks and Laurie Senior Center.
Preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; two sons, Ronald and Kevin; and special friend, Frances Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Gary); and his son, Mark (Nancy). Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the angels at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7:30 p.m .
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment with full Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, will follow the Mass. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
