HIAWATHA, Ks. - Helen Hageman, passed away from cancer on July 3, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Schrader (Raymond), Topeka, Kansas; nephews, Ben Schrader (Lou Ann), Olathe, Kansas, Brian Schrader, Topeka; and grand nieces Courtney and Michelle Schrader, Olathe.

Helen was preceded in death by her younger sister, Nancy Hageman.

Helen was born Jan. 11, 1941 to her late parents, Ben and Florence (Hinton) Hageman. She grew up on a farm near White Cloud, Kansas, and attended Robinson Rural High School. Helen graduated from Emporia State University in 1963. She taught at Hickok School in Ulysses, Kansas for 38 years. When Helen retired, she moved back to Hiawatha. Helen taught 3rd grade most of her time and enjoyed crochet and reading.

The family will have a private cemetery service. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion United Methodist Church which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434, who is assisting the family.

