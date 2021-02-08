Hagan, John R. 1959-2021

BLYTHEDALE, Mo. -John Randall Hagan, 61, of Blythedale, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family.

John was born on March 12, 1959, in Bethany, Missouri, to Gerald (Pete) Randall Hagan and Betty Loree Alexander-Hagan.

He grew up in Ridgeway, Missouri, and graduated from Ridgeway High School.

John married Ronda Offield in 1987. They had three children: Nicklas, Nathan, Trisha and Aaron, from a previous marriage.

He worked for Norris Quarries for many years.

John's favorite pastime was spent with his rock crawler and watching his grandchildren grow.

His special friends of the Full Circle Four Wheelers, have gone above and beyond with their generosity and support.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Mary; and brother, David.

John is survived by: his wife, Ronda Hagan; stepfather, Wilbur Johnson; sister, Paula (Rod) Hutton, three sons: Aaron (Megan) Hagan, Nicklas Hagan, Nathan (Chandelar) Hagan; and daughter, Trisha ( Coy) Rinehart; several grandchildren; plus a host of family and friends.

Graveside services and inurnment, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway.

Memorials may be mailed to: Ronda Hagan at their home, Box 42, 514 State Hwy N. Blythedale, MO. 64426

Arrangements by: Polley Funeral Service, Ridgeway. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.