Hafley, Dawn R. 1972-2022 Tuscson, Ariz.

TUSCON, Ariz. - Dawn Renee Hafley, 50, Tuscson, Arizona, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tuscson. Born Feb. 2, 1972, St. Joseph.
Preceded in death by brother, Leslie Earl Wilson Jr.
Survivors include mother, Patricia (Ed) Blackburn; father, Billy Hafley; half-brother, Duane Wilson.
Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Memorials are requested to the Dawn Hafley memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
