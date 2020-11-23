MOUND CITY, Mo. -June A. Haer, 91, of Mound City, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Her physical afflictions might think they've won the battle, but we are giving God the glory for calling our mother home in His perfect timing.

June was born March 3, 1929, in Craig, Missouri, to the late John and Frances (Pflaumer) Smith.

She married her husband, Kenneth Lee Haer, on June 19, 1950, in Oregon, Missouri. He precedes her in death.

Also preceding her in death is: her brothers, Johnnie Lee and Jim Smith; granddaughter, Dara Davis; and great-granddaughters, Korah and Paizley Haer.

Survivors include: children: Peggie (Denny) Davis of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Steven (Ruth) Haer of Savannh, Missouri, Ronnie (Pam) Haer of Craig, Linda (Allen) Nauman of Craig and Eddie (Shelly) Haer of Bellevue, Nebraska; sisters, Carolyn Bunt of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Sue Caton of St. Joseph; 31 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

June was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164, Story-Hardin Post 164 in Craig and a 4-H Leader.

She was a devoted member to St. Peters Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School for several years and a member of the Ladies Aid.

She loved to quilt and sew. She made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, at Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Craig.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Andrew County Ministries Food Pantry.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.