TARKIO, Mo. - Betty Jo Haer, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home in Tarkio.

Preceded: parents, Harry John and Bettie Floretta (Davis) Schreiber; husband, Mel Haer; son, Mark Haer, an infant daughter; seven siblings.

Survivors: children, Gary (Mary) Haer, Weston, Missouri, daughter-in-law, Lisa (Alan) Yocum, Mound City, Missouri, Jodee (Shawn) Minter, Rock Port, Jason (Tiffani) Haer, Maryville, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Jobeth (Kyle) Berg, Tim (Erin) Haer, Megan (Andrew) Haer Schmidt, Ellen (Luke) Buntz, Lauren (Dylan) Rosier, Abigail (Morgan) Wilmes, Mitchell, Corbin, Braden, Gabriel Minter, Tyler, Tegan, Truett, Tallyn Haer; 12 great-grandchildren; five step- grandchildren; 11 step- great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elva Jewell Schreiber; numerous nieces, nephews, many, many, dear friends.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Thursday, Davis Funeral Home. There is no family visitation.

Interment: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.

Memorials: P.E.O. Chapter FF, Tarkio or Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

