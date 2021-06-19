Scott Edward Hadorn, 38, of St. Joseph, died suddenly June 16, 2021.
Scott was born Nov. 10, 1982, in St. Joseph, to Steven E. and Regina (Hawkins) Hadorn.
Scott worked most of his life and was co-owner of the family business, Seeburg Muffler. He also built custom cabinets, alongside his father.
Survivors include: his parents, Steven and Regina Hadorn; fiance', Margaret Johnson; son, Aiden Hadorn; daughter, Amaya; two stepsons, Jeramia and Logan; sisters, Jessica (Keith) Schmitz, Tracy (Ryan) Anderson, Joni (Andrew) Ignatenko; nieces, Kaylea Anderson, Emma Ignatenko; nephews, Renley Anderson and "his buddy", Hayden Ignatenko.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents: Steve and Joanne Hadorn, Willie and Lois Hawkins, and uncle, Larry Hawkins.
Scott had many talents, he could do anything he put his mind to. He was his father's son. He was helpful to everyone, especially family and friends. He was caring, smart, funny and loved by so many. He was a great father, son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.