STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - JoAnne (Heckman) Hadorn, Stewartsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her son's residence.

JoAnne was born July 21, 1931, in rural Holt County, Missouri, to the late Ananias and Stella Heckman.

On June 12, 1954, she married Steve C. Hadorn in Savannah, Mo. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2017.

As long as JoAnne had a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle to start her day, she was good to go! She loved to cook and made the best fried chicken and homemade noodles.

In her working career, she was a cashier, and loved visiting with her customers, as well as with family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hadorn was preceded in death by several siblings.

She is survived by: her son, Steven E. Hadorn (Regina); grandchildren: Jessica Schmitz (Keith), Tracy Anderson (Ryan), Joni Ignatenko (Andrew) and Scott Hadorn; six great-grandchildren; brothers: Howard, Wilbert and Gerald Heckman.

Mrs. Hadorn has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are currently scheduled.

The family asks that no flowers be sent. Instead, they suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.