Ezekiel "Zeke" Martin Hackett, 6, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on March 4, 2015, in St. Joseph. He attended pre-school at Oak Grove Elementary School and Helen M. Davis School, both in St. Joseph.
" Zeke" loved to go places and meet people. He especially loved his church family when they would say his name, touch his hand, and say hello. His favorite past time was to sit outside, feel the sunshine on his face, listen to the fountain, and hear the birds singing. At night he would look up in awe on his ceiling, where he would see the stars and moon projected there. He would listen to lullabies as he fell asleep.
Ezekiel is survived by his father and mother, Mark and Tina Hackett, St. Joseph; great grandfather, Stanley Cox, Independence, Missouri; grandfather, David Hackett, Grain Valley, Missouri; his siblings, Abraham (Tess) Hackett, Maysville, Missouri, Grace (Frankie) Jarrett, St. Joseph, Jonathan (Dava Jo) Hackett, Maysville, Missouri, Elizzabeth (Tim) Tandy, Cameron, Missouri, Jonah Hackett, St. Joseph, Morgan Hackett, St. Joseph, and Lydia Hackett, St. Joseph; aunts and uncles, Ann (Arthur) Flores, Sheriden, Arkansas, David Hackett, Des Moines, Iowa, Annette (Jeff) Weaver, Holden, Missouri, Jerry (Debbie) Hackett, Cameron, Steve (Karen) Hackett, Hempstead, Texas, Karri (Troy) Childers, Lees Summit, Missouri, and Robert (Pam) Hackett, Grain Valley; nephews and nieces, Eleanore, Violet, Boaz and Ezra Hackett, Rivers, Bear and Birdie Jarrett, Matthias, Neveah and Zoey Hackett, Abbigail, Jethro and Lucy Tandy; and the birth family, LaQuena, Kaliauna, K'shaun and Kyreese Martin.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Faith United Baptist Church, 8430 SW V Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64504.
In lieu of flowers, please consider buying a local foster child a Christmas present.
Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
