Robert H. Bates, IV, 44, St. Joseph, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Bob was born April 18, 1975, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Georgia (Norman) Bates.

On July 10, 2004, he was united in marriage, to Lisa May Carpenter.

Bob graduated from Lawson High School, in 1993.

He owned his own concrete business, Concrete Creations, for eight years, then later went on to become an Insurance Broker, Senior Benefits Services.

He was a very involved father and baseball coach.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia (Norman) Bates; stepmother, Victoria Bates.

Survivors include: his wife, Lisa (Carpenter) Bates; children, Haley, Robert H., V, and Jason Bates; father, Robert H. Bates, III; siblings: Melissa Peterman, Michael Herman, Michele Burch, Rachel Herman, Mark McClendon; and numerous nieces.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Missouri River Bandits Baseball Team.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.