Guy, Robert L.,1935-2022, St. Joseph, Mo

Robert L. “Bob” Guy, 86, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Vintage Gardens in St. Joseph.
Robert was born on July 2, 1935, in Sparks, Kansas, to Safford and Ruby L. (Turpin) Guy.
He was a member of the U.S. Army and of the Christian faith. He worked for Affiliated Foods for 39 years. Bob and his wife Rose Anna owned and operated businesses in Troy, including Troy Drive Inn and Guy’s Pizza. Bob loved to travel and was very proud of making his adventure to all fifty states. He was an avid K-State fan.
Bob married Rose Anna Smith on Oct. 5, 1957, in Hopkins, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edwin Guy; sister, Anna Louise Duncan; and son-in-law, Jerry Dugan.
Survivors, his children, Debbie Dugan, Aransas Pass, Texas, Pam Klaus (John), St. Joseph, David Guy (Linda), Fanning, Kansas, Michael Guy (Robbin), Cortland, Illinois; grandchildren, Hillary Finney (Jeremy), Kaleb Dugan (Melanie), Jessica Richey (Bryan), Wyett Klaus, Tad Blanton (Taby), Amanda Skinner (Scott), Zach Guy, Brandi Grier (Chris), Mindy Ritchie,
Alysha Cantu Ibarra (Gilberto) and Colton Guy; 24 great-grandchildren and two on the way; special friend, Connie Link; numerous family members.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Sunday.
Interment: Memorial Park Mausoleum, St. Joseph. Memorials: K-State Cancer Research.
