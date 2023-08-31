Guy, David 1964-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

David Guy passed away on Aug. 29, 2023. His wife and children surrounded him and prayed over him as he took his final steps towards his eternal home with the Lord.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose Anna (Smith) Guy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Fisher) Guy and their children, Tad Blanton (Taby), Amanda Guy Skinner (Scott), Mindy Ritchie (Ame), Brandi Grier (Chris), Zachery Guy (Jessica); his best friend and brother, Michael Guy (Robbin); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. David is also survived by his grandchildren, whom he loved so deeply, Madelyn (18), Kalyn (15), Jacelyn (12), Jaxton (7), Tallan (1), Morgan (21), Cassidy (18), Scout Lilian (11), Eulalia (2), Phoenix (6), Tanner (10), Charlee (4), Blake (2 months), Zander (11), Zaydence (8), Parker (7) and Carter (1).
He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, Doniphan County Historical Society, Robinson Lions Club and the Melodrama. David worked for Atchison Casting (Bradken) as a maintenance mechanic.
David loved his family. When asked what he was most proud of, he responded "my children who gave me grandchildren." He could always be found holding a baby, swinging with the kids on a swing or helping them light firecrackers on the 4th of July. He attended all of their birthday parties, sporting events and school activities. He was truly the definition of the "Best Grandpa in the World".
David also loved the land and farm he lived on and spent the last 20 years turning what was once a piece of land with a one room cabin into a beautiful home and place of respite and retreat for his family. "Lazy Guy Farm" was an effort of hard work and love that David was passionate about.
David will be remembered for the deep, unconditional love he had for his family and friends, his quiet sense of humor, and for being the strongest man that any of us could imagine and know. David made an impression on everyone he met. He will live on forever in the hearts of Linda, his children, grandchildren and friends.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral, in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Internment at a later day.
Memorials: Robinson Lions Club.
www.harmanrohde.com
