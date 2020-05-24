ROCK PORT, Mo. - Calla M. (Struthers) Gutierrez, 64, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Survivors: husband, Andres Gutierrez, Rock Port; children, Daniel Gutierrez, Clarinda, Iowa, Andrea Gutierrez, Rock Port, Denzil Gutierrez, Rock Port; brother, Mark (Lauren) Struthers, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Bill (Janet) Nauman, Rock Port; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous other family and friends.
Preceded: parents, Gise W. (Bill) and Dorothy Ann Struthers; sister, Kathy Nauman; brother, Joe Struthers
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Private family inurnment, Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Calla Gutierrez Memorial Fund.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
