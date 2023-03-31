Trent Alan Guthrie, 48, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, from a sudden illness at a Columbia, South Carolina, Medical Center. He was born Feb. 14, 1975, in Manhattan, Kansas, son of Donna and Lt. Col. John Guthrie. He graduated in 1993 from Thomas B. Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in 1999 from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, with a B.S. in Chemistry.

Trent began his career as an R&D chemist at Eltron Research and as a water treatment process optimization specialist for the City of Boulder, Colorado. He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer in Kalmazoo, Michigan, and for the past 15 years he held various professional roles at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, in St. Joseph. He married Cassandra "Cassie" Krumme on July 30, 2013, in Buena Vista, Colorado. He enjoyed spending time on his Jeep adventures, gardening, cooking chef quality meals for his family and friends, and sharing his incredible depth of knowledge on scientific topics. He was a member of the Show-Me Jeep Club, in St. Joseph.

To plant a tree in memory of Trent Guthrie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.