Trent Alan Guthrie, 48, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, from a sudden illness at a Columbia, South Carolina, Medical Center. He was born Feb. 14, 1975, in Manhattan, Kansas, son of Donna and Lt. Col. John Guthrie. He graduated in 1993 from Thomas B. Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in 1999 from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, with a B.S. in Chemistry.
Trent began his career as an R&D chemist at Eltron Research and as a water treatment process optimization specialist for the City of Boulder, Colorado. He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer in Kalmazoo, Michigan, and for the past 15 years he held various professional roles at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, in St. Joseph. He married Cassandra "Cassie" Krumme on July 30, 2013, in Buena Vista, Colorado. He enjoyed spending time on his Jeep adventures, gardening, cooking chef quality meals for his family and friends, and sharing his incredible depth of knowledge on scientific topics. He was a member of the Show-Me Jeep Club, in St. Joseph.
Trent was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Cassie Guthrie; sons, Abner and Boone Guthrie; brother, Brett (Nichola Lembergs) Guthrie, of Colorado Springs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alan and Cathy Krumme of Faucett, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Jessica Hathaway, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Allison Krumme, of St. Louis; an aunt, Helen Guthrie, of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and colleagues.
Mr. Guthrie has been cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home. To honor Trent's unrivaled passion for science and technology, memorials are requested to the Trent Guthrie Memorial S.T.E.M Fund at Mid-Buchanan R-V School District, 3221 SE State Rt. H, Faucett, MO 64448.
