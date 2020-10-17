Darcey Guthmiller, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

She was born Feb. 22, 1976, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Thomas Michael and Vesta Vern (Kitzan) McLaughlin.

Darcey married Traves Guthmiller on July 25, 1998. He survives of the home.

She was a stay-at-home mom, being the best mom she could be. She also was a large support system to those around her.

Darcey was very active in atypical HUS support groups.

She enjoyed cooking and shopping, but most of all her family was everything to her. She loved being a Nana. In her free time, she enjoyed watching KU basketball and the Green Bay Packers. She also was a very dedicated Democrat.

Darcey was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Survivors include husband; daughters, Madison Anderson and Kaylee Guthmiller; grandchildren, Madden and Olivia Anderson; brothers, Casey and Terry McLaughlin; numerous extended family members and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the aHUS Foundation.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.