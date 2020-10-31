STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - DeWayne Gust, 60, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

He was born Nov. 9, 1959, to Fritz and Della (Goben) Gust.

DeWayne graduated from Benton High School. He worked at Prime Tanning for 23 years and Silgan Containers for the past six years.

DeWayne was a man that was happy with a simple life. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting. He loved to joke with everyone but mostly his grandkids. Our lives are shattered by his sudden death. There is forever a hole in our lives, but we know he is now free and will be watching over us.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, John and Opal Gust, Delbert and Minnie Goben.

Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Leslie (Puett) Gust; son, John Gust (Lauren Baker); daughter, Amber Nuding (Brian); granddaughters, Madison Cowman, Shelby Milbourn, Baylee Thogmartin, Jayden and Kaylee Gust; step-grandsons, Lane, Tyler and Tanner Nuding, Jaxon Baker; father, Fritz Gust (Kathleen); sisters, Scheurie Carter (Dan), Shelly Watkins; brothers-in-law, Earl Puett (Lisa), Brad Puett; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing, also you are welcome to dress casual in jeans.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.